JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.
CSIQ opened at $41.92 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.43.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
