JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ opened at $41.92 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 635,884 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 817,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.