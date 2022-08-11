JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $29.30 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

