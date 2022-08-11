JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €44.45 ($45.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($70.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

