Jonathan Ilany Acquires 1,916 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,916 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $22,972.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,021.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tiptree Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Tiptree Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.