Jonathan Ilany Acquires 1,916 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,916 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $22,972.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,021.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tiptree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

