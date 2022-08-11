JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.29 million, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

