Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.