Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 8.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 11,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

