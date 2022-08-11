Jarvis Network One Day Volume Reaches $9,619.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $564,070.30 and approximately $9,619.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

