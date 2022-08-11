Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 811.1% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 811.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

