Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 811.1% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 811.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
