Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $97.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 7.4 %

JACK opened at $81.09 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 49.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 46.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

