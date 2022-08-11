IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11), RTT News reports.

IsoPlexis Stock Up 2.4 %

ISO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,592. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IsoPlexis

About IsoPlexis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

