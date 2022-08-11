IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11), RTT News reports.
IsoPlexis Stock Up 2.4 %
ISO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,592. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
