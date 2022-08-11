iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFGet Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,545,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,382,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,879,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,765. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.74.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.