iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,545,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,382,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,879,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,765. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.74.

