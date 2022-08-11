iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $63,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

