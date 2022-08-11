iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,153. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

