iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 254.4% in July

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 17,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $100.88.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
