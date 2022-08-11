iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 254.4% in July

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 17,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.