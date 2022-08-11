iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Reduced by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 4.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. 121,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,695. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.