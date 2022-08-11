iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 501.9% in July

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 501.9% from the July 15th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 546,431 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 288,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,667. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

