iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,019. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,094 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.