iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,019. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.