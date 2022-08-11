iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 205.4% in July

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the July 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 1,665,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

