IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 256,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,253. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.