Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVTA. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

NVTA opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

