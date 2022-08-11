Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of VGM stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
