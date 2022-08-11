Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGM stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

