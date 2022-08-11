Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

