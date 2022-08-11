Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $325.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.68.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

