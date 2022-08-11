Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 719.6% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 79,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
