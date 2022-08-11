Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 719.6% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 79,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.