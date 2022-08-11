Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
