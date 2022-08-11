Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

