Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VBF stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
