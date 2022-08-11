Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund ( NYSE:VBF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

