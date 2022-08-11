Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IKTSY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intertek Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

