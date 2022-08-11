Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.64.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

