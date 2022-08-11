Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.18 or 0.00033878 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $99.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,902,784 coins and its circulating supply is 253,418,209 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
