InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.4 %

IHG stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. 121,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

