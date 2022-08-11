Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.41.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

