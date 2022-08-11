Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
