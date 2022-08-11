Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Sells $2,828,475.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

