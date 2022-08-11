Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $14,569,091.02 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $641.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
