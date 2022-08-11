Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. 34,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,541. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

