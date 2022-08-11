Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $718.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

