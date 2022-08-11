Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 2,647,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,994. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

