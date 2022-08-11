Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 71,447 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 620,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.