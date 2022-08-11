Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 3,100,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

