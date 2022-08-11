Insider Selling: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $39,893.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
DT Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DTM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 453,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
