Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $125,295.60 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $160.48 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

