Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amplitude Trading Up 6.6 %

AMPL traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

