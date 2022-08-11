Insider Buying: Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider Purchases A$690,000.00 in Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider Stuart Nicholls purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$690,000.00 ($482,517.48).

Strike Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get Strike Energy alerts:

About Strike Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. Strike Energy Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.