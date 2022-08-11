Insider Buying: Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider Purchases A$690,000.00 in Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider Stuart Nicholls purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$690,000.00 ($482,517.48).
Strike Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
About Strike Energy
See Also
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.