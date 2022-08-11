Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,408.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,507,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,949,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.