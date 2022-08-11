Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.93. Inpex shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 35,089 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

