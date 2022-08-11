InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 74,264,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,686,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

