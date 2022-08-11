Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.32

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $22.48. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 104,304 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

