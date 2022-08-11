Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.32

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $22.48. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 104,304 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.