Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $420.80

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.80 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.68). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.61), with a volume of 408,197 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 556.55.

Impax Environmental Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

