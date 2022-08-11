Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21). Approximately 379,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 197,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Immediate Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

About Immediate Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immediate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immediate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.