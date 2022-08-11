II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $75.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

