II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.93.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
II-VI Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of IIVI stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $75.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
